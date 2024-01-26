Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Veritex were worth $28,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 624,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

