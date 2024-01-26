LSV Asset Management Buys 289,100 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.95% of Patterson Companies worth $27,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.03. 717,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.