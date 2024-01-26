LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 579,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $25,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 89,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,779. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $653.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

CVLG has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

