Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $11.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $639.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

