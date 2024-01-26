LSV Asset Management Has $24.41 Million Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.31% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $24,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 103.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 103,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. 112,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,529. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.63%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.