Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.58% of Meritage Homes worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 327.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 269,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush cut Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 259,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

