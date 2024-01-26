Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.17. 2,578,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,354. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.34.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

