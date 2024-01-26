Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 3,416.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $35,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 863.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $4,184,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SSTK traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,949. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

