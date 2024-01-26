LSV Asset Management Has $35 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,215 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of Ares Capital worth $34,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.56. 2,427,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,656. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

