Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.79.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 527,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,324. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.