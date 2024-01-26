Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

BHC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. 1,396,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,177,000 after buying an additional 3,931,234 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,084 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,489 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

