Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
BHC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. 1,396,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
