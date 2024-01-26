Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,233. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,554,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,330 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,533,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,239,000 after buying an additional 89,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 227,570 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

