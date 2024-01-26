iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.40

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 1099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $866.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
