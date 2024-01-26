iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.40

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 1099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $866.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

