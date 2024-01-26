iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.00

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 595014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.