iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.00

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 595014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

