Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

RL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Shares of RL traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.10. The stock had a trading volume of 826,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.12. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 462,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

