Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $31.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

