Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 12-Month High at $285.74

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $285.74 and last traded at $281.39, with a volume of 6515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.19.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

