Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 26476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
