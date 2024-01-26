Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 26476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 176,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,297,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 202.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.