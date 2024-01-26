AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.65

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.65 and last traded at $165.20, with a volume of 51507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.45.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

