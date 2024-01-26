Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $182.35 and last traded at $179.17, with a volume of 453180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.32.
The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.
In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $301,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
