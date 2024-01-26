Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.12

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 251068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 144.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

