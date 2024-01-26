United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.79

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 2435064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,753,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 783,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,321,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 768,753 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,661,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

