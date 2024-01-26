QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.91

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.91 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 30972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCRH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

QCR Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of QCR by 131.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in QCR by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in QCR by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

