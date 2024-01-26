Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $330.93

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $330.93 and last traded at $328.62, with a volume of 28980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.13. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,860,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.



