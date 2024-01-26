Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.17

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 120011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,781,000 after buying an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,134 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,834,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,298 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

