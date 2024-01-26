Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.71

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 1509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 588,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

