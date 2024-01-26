WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.25

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 31048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

