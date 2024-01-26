Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 50,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,095. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

