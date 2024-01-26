Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MAXI stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 16,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,467. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

Get Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF alerts:

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.