Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MAXI stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 16,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,467. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Dividend History for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.