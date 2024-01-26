WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 120.0% in January

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WEED Stock Performance

BUDZ stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 124,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

