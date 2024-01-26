Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Down 58.0% in January

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the December 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

CANSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 29,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

