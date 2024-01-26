Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Drops By 38.2%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 1,019,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Trading Up 2.2 %
CBAOF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 11,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,342. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
