Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Drops By 38.2%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 1,019,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Trading Up 2.2 %

CBAOF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 11,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,342. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV: TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease, and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

