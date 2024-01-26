BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in January

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWLLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.7561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

