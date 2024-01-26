Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BRVMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Bravo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

