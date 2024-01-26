Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BOSSY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

