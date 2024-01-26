BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.