MongoDB’s (MDB) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $440.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $429.50.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MDB traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.29. 972,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,456. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $442.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 1.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $57,223,711. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

