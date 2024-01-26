DocuSign’s (DOCU) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Get DocuSign alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,938. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 251.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.