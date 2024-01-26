EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 16,083,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,138,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.