EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $418,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.19. 3,698,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,338. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. General Electric has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $132.50.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

