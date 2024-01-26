EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.40. 497,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,167. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

