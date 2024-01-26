EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4,929.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 85,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS DIHP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,752 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

