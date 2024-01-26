Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

DUK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,751. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.