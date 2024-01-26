Desjardins Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$76.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$79.04.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

TOU traded down C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$58.97. 768,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,925. The stock has a market cap of C$20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7902844 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $802,747. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.