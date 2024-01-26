CIBC Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.35.

Fortis Price Performance

TSE FTS traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$53.40. 696,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$49.82 and a 1-year high of C$62.00. The company has a market cap of C$26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.76.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.2082596 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

