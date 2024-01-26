Signaturefd LLC Purchases 131 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

