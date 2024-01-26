LSV Asset Management Purchases 35,488 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.55% of Oshkosh worth $34,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.1 %

OSK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. 472,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.49. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

