LSV Asset Management Has $33.58 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 678,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $33,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $9,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,790,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 122,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $711.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

