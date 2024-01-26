LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,937 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.74% of American Assets Trust worth $32,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

AAT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

