LSV Asset Management Sells 52,900 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.53% of Sally Beauty worth $31,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3,781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,289,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,258 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,989,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 1,756,714 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,969,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 781,166 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 810,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $912.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

